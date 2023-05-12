12 May. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A military helicopter crashed in Crimea during a training flight. Both pilots died on the spot.

A Russian Aerospace Forces helicopter crashed during a training flight in Crimea, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation informed.

The helicopter crash occurred today at 15.42 Moscow time in the Dzhankoi district. The crashed Mi-28 helicopter was carrying no ammunition.

"There is no destruction on the ground. Both pilots died,”

- Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports.

The causes of the tragedy will be established by the special commission. According to the preliminary information, the helicopter crashed due to mechanical failure.