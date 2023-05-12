North Ossetian actress Svetlana Dudieva passes away

12 May. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: YouTube screenshot

Star of Ossetian cinema Svetlana Dudieva, who became famous for playing Venus in the "Family Drama" movie and her work on the North Ossetian radio, passed away.

Today, one of the most beautiful actresses in Ossetian cinema, Svetlana Dudieva, passed away, the State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company "Alania" reports.

She is well known to North Ossetian viewers for her role as Venus, the mother of five, in the "Family Drama" movie. The actress is beloved by many generations, the obituary reads.

The actress also starred in the "Write Letters" movie.

Svetlana Dudieva graduated from the Ossetian GITIS studio. She is well-known as a theater across as well. After the ending of her theatrical career, she worked as a director on the North Ossetian radio.