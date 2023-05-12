Armenian military shell Azerbaijani positions with howitzers

12 May. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian Armed Forces once again shelled with howitzers and mortars the Azerbaijani army positions in the Zod direction.

The servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces continue to shell Azerbaijani positions near the village of Zod, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

According to the ministry, at about 18:00 local time (17:00 Moscow time), the Armenian units shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces with D-30 howitzers and mortars in the Zod direction (Basarkechar district).

The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan warns that the Azerbaijani army units will implement the necessary response measures. No personnel or equipment was lost as a result of the shelling.