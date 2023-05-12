ECHR leaves Saakashvili in Georgia

12 May. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: screenshot of the video of the Special Penitentiary Service of Georgia. Saakashvili is transported from prison to hospital, November 8, 2021.

The Strasbourg court rejected an appeal to release Mikheil Saakashvili, who asked to be sent abroad for treatment due to being allegedly tortured in Georgia.

Today, the European Court of Human Rights made a decision in the Saakashvili v. Georgia case. The convicted former president of Georgia asked to be transferred abroad for treatment. The details of the decision were announced by the head of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia.

According to Rati Bregadze, the oppositionist was denied transfer to Poland for treatment. In addition, the court did not consider it necessary to transfer the convicted patient to any other hospital in Georgia.

The minister stressed that the Strasbourg court thus confirmed that the Georgian state acts properly.