Armenian Armed Forces deployed attack drones in Kalbajar district

12 May. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani military destroyed the Armenian drones that were deployed by Armenian Armed Forces to hit positions in the Kalbajar district. The images of the destroyed drones were published by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The Armenian Armed Forces deployed drones to hit Azerbaijani positions in the Kalbajar district, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

The attacks were carried for two days starting from yesterday. The drones were launched from various directions by Armenian units stationed in the Basarkechar district.

It was planned to strike at a number of positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Kalbajar district.

"Our units detected air targets. Using electronic warfare, we managed to neutralize the drones,”

— Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan informs.