Sinan Ogan vows to keep running for Turkish presidential office

13 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish presidential candidate Sinan Ogan vowed to continue fighting for the top state office. He made this statement in Twitter Thursday in regards to another candidate, Muharrem Ince, withdrawing his candidacy earlier.

Ogan said that on Friday he campaigned in Istanbul, on Sarurday - in Ankara.

On Thursday, Muharrem Ince, who leads the Homeland Party, announced the withdrawal of his candidacy from the presidential race. He motivated his decision my inadequate and excessive pressure against him, which took shape of various provocations, allegations and misinformation.

Therefore, three politicians remain in the presidential race: incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan; his main competitor, Chairman of the Republican People's Party; and Ancestral Alliance (ATA) candidate Sinan Ogan. The presidential elections in Turkey will take place on May 14.