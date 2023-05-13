U.S. bolstering defense posture in Persian Gulf

13 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States will bolster its defensive posture with heightened patrols in the Persian Gulf after destabilizing actions by Iran this past month to interfere with and seize commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz and other strategic waterways, according to a US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

“[The] United States will not allow foreign or regional powers to jeopardize freedom of navigation through the Middle East waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz,” National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said.

“Today, the Department of Defense will be making a series of moves to bolster our defensive posture in the Persian Gulf," he continued.

"U.S. central command will provide additional details on those reinforcements in coming days,” Kirby stressed.