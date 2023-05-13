РУС ENG

Georgia's majority agree with decision not to join anti-Russia sanctions

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A public opinion poll published by the Tbilisi-based Georgian Opinion Research Business International showed 66 percent of respondents agreed with the Georgian Government's decision not to join economic sanctions imposed against Russia.

Commissioned by Imedi TV channel, the survey posed the interviewed citizens the question, “the Georgian Dream Government does not join the economic sanctions against Russia. Do you agree with this decision of the government?”.

Of the respondents, 66% agreed with the policy, with 29% saying they disagreed and 5% having no answer.

