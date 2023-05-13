UzLiDeP to nominate Mirziyoyev as candidate for Uzbekistan presidency

13 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Incumbent Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will become a presidential candidate from the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan (UzLiDeP).

On May 12, the political council of the UzLiDeP approved the candidacy of Shavkat Mirziyoyev for consideration at the upcoming congress, the press service of the party reported.

The party said that “all the achievements are undoubtedly the result of the reforms carried out under the leadership of Shavkat Mirziyoyev”.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ecological Party of Uzbekistan nominated Abdushukur Hamzaev as a presidential candidate, People’s Democratic Party of Uzbekistan - Ulugbek Inoyatov, “Adolat” Social Democratic Party - Robakhon Mahmudova.