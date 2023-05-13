Turkish authorities criticize Kılıçdaroğlu over claims against Russia

13 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has referred to the statements by the opposition that Russia meddles in the republic’s election as false and unfair.

"Turkey needs stability as never before. The elections in Turkey have always been transparent. From the viewpoint of the country’s image, it is beneficial to make sure that the election is held in a democratic and transparent way," he said.

The diplomat noted that the statements by Turkey's presidential candidate for the opposition and leader of the Republican People’s Party Kemal Kilicdaroglu that Russia meddles in the election are unfair in regard to the country. Statements on any meddling are false,"

On Thursday, Kilicdaroglu published a post on Twitter in Russian, calling on the country not to interfere in the presidential and parliamentary elections in the republic. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied rumors about Moscow interfering in the elections in Turkey, calling anyone who spreads such information a liar.

Erdogan's reaction

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that he would not allow the opposition to lambast Russia and its President Vladimir Putin.

The presidential election in Turkey will be held on May 14. Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu are the main contenders for the presidency. In order to win, a candidate must secure at least 50% plus one vote. Otherwise, a runoff election will follow on May 28.