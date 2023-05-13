Friendly match between Russia and Indonesia can be organised

13 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Football Union (RFU) communication department has shared information about the ongoing negotiations on the organization of a friendly match between the football teams of Russia and Indonesia.

Earlier, Indonesian Sports Minister Dito Areotejo announced the Russian side’s interest in hosting the match. Representatives of the RFU’s communication department have indicated that they are currently in contact with several federations and hope to reach final agreements on the organization of friendly matches for the Russian national team in the near future.