Schedule of Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders' meetings in Brussels revealed

13 May. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for Brussels on a working visit, the PM's press service reported.

Nikol Pashinyan will have a meeting with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, then a tripartite meeting of the Armenian PM, the President of the European Council and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will be held.

Meeting schedule

Trilateral talks will be held on May 14 in the afternoon, and before that Charles Michel will hold separate talks with both leaders.

The meeting of the head of the European Council with Nikol Pashinyan will take place on Saturday evening, and the talks with Ilham Aliyev is scheduled for Sunday.