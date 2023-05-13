Over 30 schools in Stavropol to be overhauled in 2023

13 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

By the end of this year, over 30 schools will be overhauled in the Stavropol Territory. Several billion rubles have been allocated from the regional budget for the modernization of educational institutions.

In 2023, the Stavropol Territory intends to carry out a large-scale overhaul of 31 school, acting head of the Ministry of Education of the region informs.

According to Olga Chubova, the overhaul of the educational facilities will be carried out in 12 municipalities of the Stavropol Territory. The contracts with contractors have already been signed, Chubova said.

The acting minister drew attention to the fact that over 3 bn rubles will be allocated from the regional budget for the overhaul.

All the necessary anti-terrorist requirements will be met in the overhauled schools, textbooks, and teaching aids will be updated. Teachers will be able to upgrade their professional skills.

According to earlier reports, in 2024-2025, another 49 schools will be overhauled in the region.