EU increases military spending by 30%

13 May. 16:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The European Union has increased military spending by 30% since 2014 due to the destabilization of the global security system.

EU military spending has increased by 30% since 2014, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said.

The diplomat specified that the countries of the Indo-Pacific region are spending even more for military purposes. According to him, the EU has increased military spending in this region by 40% compared to 2013.

"Unfortunately, the global security environment continues to deteriorate, trust between key players is falling, respect for international norms is declining, force and threats are playing an increasing role,”

— Josep Borrell said.