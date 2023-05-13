7,000 North Caucasus residents wrote global dictation in Ossetian

13 May. 17:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the republics of the North Caucasus, near 7,000 people wrote the global dictation in the Ossetian language, the Ministry of Education of North Ossetia informs.

According to the ministry, the educational event aroused great interest among residents of North Ossetia, where 1,700 people wrote the dictation. Residents of Kabardino-Balkaria and Karachay-Cherkessia also took part in the action.

Teacher Yana Bekoeva, who won last year’s All-Russian competition "The Best Teacher of the Native Language and Native Literature”, was dictating for the participants.