Three people injured in Israel

13 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

An Israeli and two Palestinians were injured as a result of the missile attack from the Gaza Strip.

In Israel, three people were injured as a result of a missile attack from the Gaza Strip, the Army Press Service informs.

”In the course of another rocket fire aimed at innocent Israeli civilians in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip, one of the rockets exploded in an open area near Shokeda,”

- Army Press Service informs.

It is specified that two of the victims were residents of the Palestinian enclave who are working in Israel. The injured have been hospitalized.