Georgia-Russia air connection resumes in 10 days

Georgian Airways president announced that the flights between Georgia and the Russian Federation will be resumed in 10 days. The flights will be carried out by the local Georgian Airways and the Russian Azimuth Airline.

The flights between Georgia and the Russian Federation will be resumed in the next 10 days, president of the Georgian Airways Tamaz Gaiashvili said.

"I hope we will start flying in the next 10 days,”

- Tamaz Gaiashvili says.

According to Gaiashvili, Georgian Airways has no obstacles to resuming flights to Moscow, but the company must plan everything in advance, taking into account all the circumstances.

"Georgian Airways specialists are considering the possibility of starting ticket sales for Tbilisi-Moscow flights at the beginning of next week. We are a private company and cannot afford the operating loss. Thus, we are working in this direction, ”

- Tamaz Gaiashvili says.

According to the decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ban on direct flights to Georgia is lifted. The recommendation to tour operators and travel agents to refrain from selling tours to Georgia is also cancelled.

It is planned that in addition to the Georgian Airways, the Russian Azimuth Airline will perform flights to Georgia.