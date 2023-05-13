Eduard Sagalaev passes away

13 May. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, 76-year-old President of the National Association of Broadcasters Eduard Sagalaev died. Farewell will take place on Tuesday, May 16, in the funeral hall of the Troekurovskoye cemetery.

Honored Journalist of the Russian Federation, laureate of the USSR State Prize in Literature, Art, and Architecture Eduard Sagalaev was born in 1946 in Samarkand. In 1967, he graduated from the philological faculty of Samarkand State University. He began his professional career in 1967 as a broadcaster in the committee for radio broadcasting and television of the Samarkand region of the Uzbek SSR.

Since 1973, he worked in Moscow. In the 1980s, he served as the head of the main editorial office of youth programs of the State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company. He was one of the creators of the Vzglyad, 12th Etaj, Myr & Molodej and other TV programs. In 1988-1990, he served as editor-in-chief in the information department and deputy chairman of the USSR State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company. He was also the editor-in-chief of the Vremya newscast and hosted the Sem’ Dney program.

In the 1990s, Sagalaev headed the 4th channel of Central Television, served as chairman of the council of the Union of Journalists of the USSR and was elected a People's Deputy of the USSR. He also held senior positions in the All-Union State Television and Radio Company, in the Ostankino television and radio company, and the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company. Sagalaev initiated the creation of the National Association of Broadcasters and headed the association since 1995.