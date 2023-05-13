Türkiye will not allow foreign interference in elections, Çavuşoğlu says

13 May. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Turkish authorities guarantee the transparency of the presidential and parliamentary elections. Rumors about interference in the elections are groundless.

Ankara will not allow external forces to interfere in the presidential and parliamentary elections, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

The Minister called unfounded the allegations of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader and the Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroglu about possible interference in the electoral processes in Türkiye.

“An attempt to create a negative atmosphere around the upcoming elections is a great injustice towards our country, as well as a desire to cast a shadow on the transparency of the elections,”

– Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said.

The head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry assured that the voting will be transparent, and the final decision will reflect the will of the Turkish people.