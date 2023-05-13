Ilham Aliyev starts visit to Brussels

13 May. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The President of Azerbaijan has arrived in Brussels to hold talks with the first persons of the country. On Sunday, a meeting of the heads of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be held in Brussels.

Azerbaijan's leader Ilham Aliyev has started his visit to Belgium. On Saturday, the head of the Azerbaijani state arrived in Brussels at the invitation of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

The head of Azerbaijan has already met with Vice-President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič.

Earlier, it was reported that Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan will meet in Brussels on Sunday. EU Council President Charles Michel will also participate in the summit.

The parties will discuss the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan.