13 May. 22:05 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of the Russian Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, proposed to nationalize the main sectors of the Russian economy. This is necessary for the economic security of the country.

The main sectors of the Russian economy must be nationalized, head of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin said.

According to him, this is necessary for the country’s economic security.

”Let's undergo nationalization of the main sectors of our economy,”

– Alexander Bastrykin proposed.

Bastrykin made the corresponding statement, addressing the audience at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.