Ilham Aliyev meets with Charles Michel in Brussels

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on a working visit to Brussels, has met with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels today.

The President of the European Council met the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, after which bilateral negotiations were held, Trend reports.

Then a photo was taken together.

The day before, Ilham Aliyev, who arrived in Brussels on a working visit at the invitation of Charles Michel, met with Vice-President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič.

The meeting discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in the energy sector. The parties also discussed the increase in the export of Azerbaijani gas to the European Union and the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in this regard in Sofia in April this year.

The parties also discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU in the field of renewable energy production, noting the successful continuation of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union.