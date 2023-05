14 May. 13:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

"Digital Exhibition Week of Women in Art 2023" will be held in Georgia from June 1 to June 7

According to the organizers, the main goal of the project is to provide access to the works of women artists and help to contribute to their economic empowerment.

More than 200 active Georgian and foreign artists take part in the virtual exhibition. Their works will be presented in two different virtual exhibition spaces.

Visitors of the exhibition will be able to purchase any work they like.