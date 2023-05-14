Türkiye's main presidential candidates vote

14 May. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The main opponent of the incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the opposition party candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu voted in the presidential elections today: Kılıçdaroğlu came to the polling station, which is located in the Argentine Primary School in the Çankaya district of the Turkish capital Ankara.

The opposition candidate's arrival at the polling station was greeted by his supporters with applause and shouts of "Kılıçdaroğlu is the pride of the people". He arrived with his wife Selvi and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, RIA Novosti reports.

Practically at the same time, in Istanbul, the current president of Türkiye and one of the candidates in the presidential elections, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan voted.

He arrived at the site in the Asian part of Istanbul accompanied by his wife at 11.40 (coincides with Moscow time).

Voters were not allowed to enter the polling station during the voting of the Turkish President. However, this did not upset them. On the contrary, they lined up to see the President, and greeted him with a standing ovation.