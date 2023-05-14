Aliyev, Pashinyan and Michel start meeting in Brussels

14 May. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A trilateral meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is on a working visit to Brussels, with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of the European Council Charles Michel has begun in Brussels.

The head of the Azerbaijani state is on a working visit to Brussels now. He held a bilateral meeting with Charles Michel there.

During the meeting, the events that had taken place in the relations between the South Caucasus' two republics in recent months, the Washington talks, as well as the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border were discussed.

It is expected that the parties will discuss the draft peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan.

Let us remind you that the last time Aliyev and Pashinyan met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference this February.