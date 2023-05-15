Turkey's presidential election set to go to run-off

15 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey's presidential election looks will go to a run-off after no candidate won 50% in the first round. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has secured 49.4% of the votes in the presidential election, while his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, has obtained 44.96%, right-wing politician Sinan Ogan is a distant third, according to state media.

Muharrem Ince, the fourth contender who dropped out of the race on Thursday, got 0.43% of the vote.

Turkey's parliament

The People’s Alliance led by Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party received 321 seats in the parliament. The opposition alliance has received 213 seats in parliament, with Kilicdargoglu’s Republican People's Party taking 169 seats, the Good Party gaining 44.

Candidates representing the other four parties in the alliance were included in the Republican People's Party’s lists and will also enter parliament.

The Labor and Freedom Alliance, whose lists included candidates from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party, can expect to get 66 seats.

Run-off

The turnout has exceeded 88.8%. The election authority rejected over one million votes as invalid. A run-off is expected to be held between the top two contenders on May 28.