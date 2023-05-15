Peskov: there is no alternative to trilateral agreements on Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement

15 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow believes that the trilateral agreements are the only basis for a lasting settlement between Baku and Yerevan, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

He admitted that certain sensitive aspects do exist. "Russia, you know, is committed to the trilateral documents that were signed two years ago. We insist that there are no alternatives to them as a basis for the settlement," the spokesman stressed.