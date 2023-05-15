Russia re-opens visa-free travel to Georgia

15 May. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Starting today, Georgian nationals will be able to visit Russia without visas, after Russian President Vladimir Putin last week decreed to abolish the visa regime that has been in force since 2000.

Georgian citizens will be eligible to enter Russia for up to 90 days by showing a valid passport at the customs office.

In a separate decree, the ban on Russian flights and tours to Georgia was lifted. Although direct air service between Tbilisi and Moscow was formally reopened on May 10, it is not clear yet when regular air communication between the two capitals will actually be restarted.