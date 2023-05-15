Georgia receives requests from Russian companies for permission to operate air traffic

15 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's Civil Aviation Agency said it had received applications from “several airlines” for permissions for regular air traffic between Georgia and Russia.

The agency said that flights between Georgia and Russia would only be carried out by airlines and aircraft not under the international sanctions placed on Russia.

The body said applications submitted by Russian-based airlines for flights to Georgia would be “subject of detailed study and verification by various mechanisms in relation to sanctions.

The agency noted it was studying examples of countries that complied with the sanctions while also operating direct air traffic with the country.