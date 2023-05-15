"Heydar Aliyev. Life as long as eternity" exhibition opens in Moscow

15 May. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Moscow is hosting the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev's birth. Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova arrived in the Russian capital yesterday evening to participate in the events.

Sahiba Gafarova was met in Moscow by Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Alexei Gordeyev and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbul oglu. Today, the Azerbaijani delegation, led by the chairman of the parliament, is participating in commemorative events.

The opening of the "Heydar Aliyev. Life as long as eternity" exhibition was attended today by the Azerbaijani delegation, as well as State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.

Gafarova will also visit an exhibition at Russia's Federation Council on May 15.

Sahiba Gafarova's visit to Moscow will end tonight, but events dedicated to Heydar Aliyev will continue in the Russian capital. On May 16, the exposition "Heydar Aliyev - 100. Personality. Epoch. Art" will be opened at VDNKh. It is jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.