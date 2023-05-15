Kilicdaroglu intends to get some of Ogan's votes

15 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu may get some of the votes of the eliminated presidential candidate Sinan Ogan (5.2%), but it may not be enough to win in the second round, a source in the main opposition Republican People’s Party said.

"The parties will first analyze the results of the vote, hold meetings. Ogan will try to orient his audience according to what will be decided in these meetings. Right now, a purely populist process is beginning in Turkey. But it is obvious that Ogan will not be able to direct his entire electorate to Kilicdaroglu," the source told TASS.

On Sunday, presidential and parliamentary elections were held in Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gained 49.4% of the vote in the presidential elections, and opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu receives 44.96%.