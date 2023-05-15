Baku reveals electricity output in 2023

15 May. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's electricity production increased by 6.5% from January through April 2023, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

According to the minister, over 9.852 billion kWh of electricity was produced in Azerbaijan during the reporting period.

In the first quarter of this year, electricity production at Azerbaijan's TPPs increased by 527.3 million kW/h year-on-year, totaling 7.38 billion kW/h.

He said that Azerbaijan exported over 1.244 billion kWh and imported 41.1 million kWh of electricity from January through April.

The country's hydroelectric power plants increased electricity generation by 785.1 million kWh, up to 27.043 billion as of 2022. Electricity production from renewable energy sources amounted to 349.5 million kWh.