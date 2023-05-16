Russian airlines want to operate flights to Tbilisi, Batumi and Kutaisi

16 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Three Russian airlines have applied for permits to operate flights to all three international airports in Georgia - Tbilisi, Kutaisi and Batumi, Georgia's Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili said.

"As for Russian airlines, we have applications from three airlines, but we are reviewing the paperwork and will make a final decision based on the criteria," Davitashvili said.

He noted that "as of today, there is a request to operate flights both in the direction of Tbilisi and Kutaisi and Batumi, that is, all three international airports of Georgia.

According to Davitashvili, there is also a request for direct flights from Georgian Airways.

On May 15, a decree was issued to lift Russia's restrictions on flights to and from Georgia.