Pashinyan: anti-Russian sanctions - red line for Armenia

16 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia wants to avoid falling under anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the West, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

According to the PM, Armenia gladly meets the Russian demand wherever there is a vacant spot.

"Sanctions are our red lines. And we are clearly telling this to Russia: we don't want to hurt you but we cannot afford coming under sanctions ourselves. There is no secret here," Pashinyan said.

Owing to the Ukraine situation, logistic chains of freight traffic have been disrupted or are not functioning, many goods that used to be shipped directly to Russia are now traveling there via other countries, he said.