Pashinyan: establishment of normal relations with neighbors - Armenia's main goal

16 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes that the main goal of Armenia's foreign policy should be the establishment of normal relations with all neighbors.

He said that because of its complicated history, Armenia has learned not to have normal relations with some of our neighbors, and changing that is vitally important.

"It seems very simple, but its implementation is connected with dozens of problems. there are some psychological and practical problems. Such a message is not easy for the Armenian society to digest," Nikol Pashinyan said.

The PM said that Armenia should continue to improve its relations with Georgia and Iran, but it has almost no relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan, which should not remain like that.