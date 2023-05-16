Russia denounces Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

16 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's State Duma has passed a bill for the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE).

Chairman of the State Duma International Affairs Committee and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky said that Russia’s definitive withdrawal from the CFE Treaty and its denunciation fully correspond to the national interest of ensuring Russia’s security.

Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted the document to the State Duma last week.

Russia was compelled to declare a moratorium on implementing the terms of the treaty in 2007.