Women’s World Boxing Championships to take place in Kazakhstan

16 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Women’s World Boxing Championships 2024 is scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan, concluded the International Boxing Association (IBA) Board of Directors meeting.

Vice President of International Relations, Aziz Kozhambetov from the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation presented the bid and Astana was chosen to host the tournament next year at the Barys Arena.

“I am happy that such a powerhouse in boxing like Kazakhstan is to host one of the biggest IBA tournaments. The competition has already taken place in Astana in 2016, and now comes back in a more powerful way, as we double prize money for women,” IBA President Umar Kremlev said.

For the first place we award the boxers $200,000, and the overall prize fund is $4.8 million for all 12 categories. This amount includes 10% that belongs to the head coaches of the national teams, Kremlev added.