No encouraging prospects for grain deal extension now - source

16 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

There are no encouraging prospects for the extension of the grain deal at the moment, a source familiar with the negotiations said.

Yesterday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that discussions about the future of the grain deal will resume at a technical level in the coming days.

"These will be talks of technical delegations, which, in principle, have been underway since the mechanism start," the source said.

"There are no encouraging prospects at the moment," the source said when asked about the prospects for extending the grain deal.

He said the mechanism should not stop. "It's hard for me to say what will happen tomorrow. Perhaps progress will be made, but if we are talking about today, there are no [prospects]. But we all want and are determined to ensure that the work of the mechanism does not stop," the source said.