IrAero ready to fly to Tbilisi and Batumi

16 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian carrier "IrAero" is waiting for a decision on the application for the start of flights operation from Moscow to Tbilisi and Batumi. The company sent a corresponding application to the Federal Air Transport Agency.

"An application has been submitted for flights to Batumi, Tbilisi from Moscow",

"IrAero" said.

Earlier it became known that the first flight from Russia to Georgia would be operated by Azimut on May 19. In the near future, the information on other companies allowed to fly to Georgian cities will become known. Several applications have been submitted, the carriers plan to fly between the Russian capital and Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi.