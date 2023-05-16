Girl escapes from Pavlodar's kindergarten

16 May. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The incident occurred in a kindergarten in Pavlodar, it is reported by the media with reference to social networks.

The pupil ran alone along the road. The girl was covered in sand. Passers-by stopped the child and returned to the kindergarten, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

It turned out that the teachers did not even notice that the child was missing.

Let us remind you that a little over a year ago a similar incident occurred in the same Pavlodar. The girl went home on her own, and on the way she went to a store, where she was stopped.