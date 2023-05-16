Gas price at Kazakh filling stations to rise by 20%

16 May. 20:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The authorities of Kazakhstan have decided to raise the price of autogas by 20% from July 1, 2023.

The marginal price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Kazakhstan will be 40.3 thousand tenge per ton during the year. At the moment, a ton of LPG costs 33.6 thousand tenge.

Earlier, the Kazakh Ministry of Energy explained the reason for the decision to raise prices for automobile gas. Firstly, there is a shortage of this fuel in the republic, and secondly, now the selling price is below cost.

The cost of LPG in Kazakhstan exceeds 70 tenge, the authorities want to gradually bring the selling price to the level of cost plus 5%.

The order on approval of the marginal price of LPG will come into force in a month and a half, it was developed by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic.