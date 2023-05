16 May. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Russian citizen was included in the US sanctions list. The members of this list are associated with criminal activities in cyberspace. This is stated in the notice of the US Treasury distributed today.

The department reported that Mikhail Matveev, also known as Uhodiransomwar or Wazawaka, fell under restrictive measures.

The document also says that he lives in Kaliningrad. Other data are not given in the text.