Russia considers direct mail delivery to Georgia

16 May. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Post will discuss the possibility of direct delivery of mail to Georgia, the company's press service said.

They stressed that now airmail could get from the Russian Federation to Georgia via other countries, but after the appearance of a stable air connection between Moscow and Tbilisi, it will be possible to organize direct delivery to Georgia, TASS reports.

Earlier it was reported that Azimut Airlines will launch daily direct flights between the capitals of the two countries on Friday.