Armenia discussed withdrawal from CSTO

17 May. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian Security Council discussed in September 2022 the possibility of the country’s withdrawal from the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization), but decided to remain a member of the organization, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan said.

He noted that Armenia’s withdrawal from the CSTO has been discussed at a Security Council meeting in September 2022.

"It was decided not to take such a step, to remain in the organization," the Foreign Ministry representative told the briefing.

At the moment, the withdrawal from the CSTO is out of the question, the rest will be discussed additionally, Safaryan added.