Georgia announces launch of flights to Moscow

17 May. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's national air carrier Georgian Airways has received a permit to perform flights to Russia starting May 20 seven days per week, Georgia's Civil Aviation Agency said on Tuesday.

"Georgian Airways starts regular flights on route Tbilisi-Moscow-Tbilisi. In accordance with the flight schedule provided by the airline to the civil aviation agency, flights will be performed starting May 20 seven times per week," the statement reads.

Georgian Airways is the second air carrier to receive a permit to perform flights between Georgia and Russia. It was reported on Monday that the Georgian aviation authorities issued a permit to Russia’s Azimut airline to perform flights between Moscow and Tbilisi. The first flight is scheduled for May 19.