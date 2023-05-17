Erdogan assesses first round of Turkey’s presidential election

17 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Democracy was on full display in the first round of voting in Turkey’s presidential election on May 14 as the country saw a record high voter turnout of up to 90%, Turkey’s incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"I thank all our citizens for taking part in the election, which was held in democratic conditions and with a record-breaking voter turnout - up to 90%," he said.

The head of state noted that he has already begun preparations for the runoff election on May 28, but doesn’t plan to hold any rallies.