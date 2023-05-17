Europe does not want to wean itself off Russian gas

17 May. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union is reportedly unlikely to introduce a ban on imports of pipeline gas from Russia in the 11th package of sanctions as this idea has no support in Brussels, Politico reported.

"From what I hear, it is very unlikely this will pass," an EU diplomat from a country that had its Russian gas cut off last year said.

Even though the issue would be discussed during the upcoming summit of the G7 in Japan's Hiroshima, EU officials and analysts said there was no consensus to support the idea, the report said.

"There is too much resistance from the countries dependent on the remaining gas ... The 11th sanctions package is almost done and inserting this huge measure at this moment is not going to work," the diplomat added.

The decision, to be finalised by G7 leaders at a summit in Hiroshima starting on Friday, will prevent the resumption of Russian pipeline gas exports on routes to countries such as Poland and Germany, where Moscow cut off supplies last year, Financial Times reported earlier.

In early May, the European Commission confirmed it had sent the proposal on the 11th package of Russia sanctions to EU members. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen specified that the new package would focus on countering the circumvention of existing measures.