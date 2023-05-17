Georgia's consent to resume flights with Russia outrages EU

17 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union regrets Georgia's decision to not join European restrictions on the Russian aviation sector and to resume flights to and from Russia, spokesman for EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Peter Stano said.

"This latest decision by Georgian authorities raises concerns in terms of Georgia's EU path and Georgia's commitments to align with EU decisions in the foreign policy as foreseen in the EU-Georgia Association Agreement," Stano said.

Georgia previously complied with around 40% of the EU's foreign policy and security decisions, which was not much, and the share stands at 31% this year, Stano said. "This is very regrettable," he said.