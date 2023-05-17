Oman Air aircraft damaged by runway debris in Iran

17 May. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Oman Air said that one of its Boeing 737s had been grounded in Iran after sustaining damage “caused by debris on the runway” at Shiraz International Airport.

The Muscat-based flag carrier for the sultanate did not elaborate on what debris the plane struck on landing Monday in Shiraz. Iranian officials did not immediately acknowledge the incident involving the aircraft.

“Our engineering team is undertaking the necessary measures to safely bring the aircraft back to Muscat,” the airline said in an online statement. It described the route as operating as a chartered flight and that those stuck had been provided accommodation in Shiraz, some 680 km southeast of Tehran.