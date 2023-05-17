Uzbek Centrum Air sets eyes on launching flights to Azerbaijan

17 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbek "Centrum Air" flight operator plans to establish flights between the cities of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, the representative of the company’s foreign relations department Dilshod Ishankulov said.

According to Ishankulov, at the present time, Centrum Air is studying the potential passenger traffic for the successful launching of flights between the two countries, Trend reported.

Ishankulov emphasized that the Uzbek low-cost air carrier started to operate flights passenger flights under the Centrum Air trademark on February 2023, since then passenger flights have been carried out, not only on local destinations but also on international. The airline operates international flights to the UAE, Egypt, Georgia, Saudi Arabia, as well as Kazakhstan.

In the nearest future, Uzbek private airline plans to launch flights to Europe, Southeast Asia, as well as the Middle East.